International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong: 30 protestors injured amid clashes with riot police

At least 30 protestors suffered injuries after riot police fired sponge grenade and gas canister at Chinese University in Hong Kong.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:32 IST
Hong Kong: 30 protestors injured amid clashes with riot police
Anti-government protesters take cover during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.. Image Credit: ANI

At least 30 protestors suffered injuries after riot police fired sponge grenade and gas canister at Chinese University in Hong Kong. "Some were hit by tear gas which exploded on their masks," South China Morning Post quoted a veteran paramedic. "Some have 1 to 2 cm open wounds and internal bleeding."

The situations in the semi-autonomous territory have deteriorated with Protesters have hurled petrol bombs and other objects at Tin Shui Wai Police Station in the New Territories. Protestors have pried open the metal gate of Kowloon Tong MTR station and thrown at least two petrol bombs onto the tracks.

Reacting to the protests, the police spokesman Kong Wing-cheung, earlier in the day, said society had been "pushed to the brink of a total breakdown" over the past two days -- and said if anyone who was still making excuses for protesters' violence, they needed to "do some soul-searching." "If anyone still has any wishful thinking that they can achieve their so-called ideals by using violence, please wake up," he said. "If you still refuse to cut ties with rioters and are still looking for excuses to defend them, you are indeed an accomplice."

Monday saw fierce protests and appeared as one of the worst days of the anti-government protests that have grappled the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong since June. At least 60 injuries were reported today including two gruesome incidents -- a student was shot with a live round and a man was set on fire. Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned the widespread violence and termed the two incidents "very worrying", reported South China Morning Post.

In total, 287 people were arrested on Monday, including 187 students.The protests in the city escalated over the death of Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Chow had suffered a severe head injury in a parking garage close to the scene of protests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Plane carrying ousted Bolivian president lands in Mexico City

The plane carrying ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales landed on Tuesday morning in Mexico, where he was granted asylum after being forced to resign amid protests in Bolivia over a disputed election, television footage showed.Mexicos fore...

Maha political churn: Sena says to work with Cong-NCP on govt

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Congress, the NCP and his party will work out a formula for formation of the government in Maharashtra facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now. Attacking the BJP over its ...

UPDATE 7-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared sympathetic to President Donald Trumps effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally as ch...

Trump and Macron discussed Syria coordination, Iran, trade -White House spokesman

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on a phone call on Monday discussed Syria, Iran and trade according to a series of tweets posted by White House spokesman Judd Deere on Tuesday.The two leaders reaffirmed thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019