Pakistan court rejects ex-president Zardari plea for transfer to Karachi

An accountability court here on Tuesday turned down an application submitted by former president Asif Ali Zardari requesting that he be shifted to Karachi for treatment. According to Dawn, the application by Zardari lawyer Farooq H Naek termed Zardari's health as "worrisome" and submitted he should be permitted to receive treatment of his choice, adding that he wants to be treated in Karachi.

Zardari was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on October 22 and admitted to the cardiology department's VIP ward. He underwent a number of tests and was declared to be out of danger The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Zardari on June 10 after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case.

On August 16, the court had sent the former president to Adiala jail on judicial remand. The case pertains to a massive money laundering scam that was being probed by the Federal Investigation Agency.

The suspects include Zardari, Talpur, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, Omni Group CEO Anwar Majeed and his sons and several other high profile persons. The case was later taken over by NAB on the Supreme Court's orders. (ANI)

