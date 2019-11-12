International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 9-Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander, rockets rain from Gaza

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 23:19 IST
UPDATE 9-Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander, rockets rain from Gaza
Image Credit: Reuters

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip, drawing rocket salvoes that reached as far as Tel Aviv in the worst cross-border fighting in months. The rare targeted strike which killed Islamic Jihad's Baha Abu Al-Atta in Gaza came as Syrian state media said a separate missile attack had hit the home of an Islamic Jihad official in Damascus, killing two people including one of his sons.

Syria said Israel carried out the Damascus strike. Israel did not comment. As the sound of Palestinian rockets and Israeli air strikes echoed throughout Gaza and Israeli towns across the border, Islamic Jihad leader Khaled Al-Batsh spoke at the midday Gaza funeral of Al-Atta.

"Israel executed two coordinated attacks, in Syria and in Gaza, in a declaration of war," he said. Mourners fired guns into the air, chanting "revenge!" In Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Al-Atta as a "ticking bomb" who was responsible for a string of recent cross-border rocket, drone and sniper attacks and was suspected of planning more very soon.

"Israel is not interested in escalation, but we will do everything required to defend ourselves," said Netanyahu, who oversaw Israel's last Gaza war in 2014. "This could take time." Financial market reaction in Israel was muted, anticipating no major escalation. Recent such rounds of violence across the Gaza border have ended with the help of Egyptian and U.N. mediation.

Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, joined Islamic Jihad in condemning Israel. Though the two factions are sworn to the destruction of Israel, they have not always been in agreement over strategy. Islamic Jihad, free of the burden of governing Gaza's impoverished two million Palestinians, has at times chafed at Hamas's efforts to secure a long-term ceasefire with Israel.

Israel's military chief, Aviv Kochavi, said Al-Atta had been obstructing the truce bid. Hamas said Israel "bears full responsibility for all consequences of this escalation," and pledged that Al-Atta's death "will not go unpunished."

SHOWDOWN WITH IRAN?

The exchange of fire sent civilians on both sides huddling for shelter and forced businesses and schools to close. Gaza authorities reported seven people killed, including Al-Atta, 42 and his wife in the pre-dawn strike that destroyed a floor in their home, scattering debris around their neighbourhood.

Further air-strikes in Gaza, two of which the Israeli military said targeted Islamic Jihad rocket crews, killed five more Palestinian men. Islamic Jihad confirmed one was a member of their group. Gaza medical officials said 24 Palestinians had been wounded, as ambulances streaked through abandoned streets and Israeli missiles landed, many in open fields, apparently targeting hidden rocket silos.

In Israel, officials said 25 people had sustained mostly light injuries. Among the sites hit by Palestinian rockets were a toy factory in the border town of Sderot and a highway where CCTV footage showed cars and a bus barely escaping the impact. The shekel was, by the end of the day up 0.1% against the dollar, recovering from an earlier dip. The main Tel Aviv share index closed 0.1% lower.

The Israeli military said that about 200 rockets were fired at Israel, some of them reaching as far as the country's commercial hub Tel Aviv. Dozens were intercepted and dozens more fell in open areas, the military said. U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Twitter:

"Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Islamist terrorist org backed by Iran, is again attacking Israel with 100's of missiles aimed at civilians. We stand w(ith) our friend & ally Israel." Israel casts rising Gaza tensions as part of a regional struggle with arch-foe Iran that has also played out in Syria.

Right-wing Netanyahu has invoked such scenarios in trying to form a broad coalition government with centre-left rivals to secure a fifth term after two inconclusive elections this year. Islamic Jihad said the target of the Damascus attack was the home of a political leader, Akram Al-Ajouri. Israel's Army Radio described Al-Ajouri as head of Islamic Jihad's military wing. It was unclear whether Al-Ajouri was hurt in the strike.

At the scene of the Damascus strike, a Reuters journalist said the top floor of a two-storey building had been completely scorched. A neighbour said he had been woken up at around 4 a.m. by three explosions that had blown open the doors in his house. Syrian state media said six people were wounded as well as the two people killed, describing the target as a civilian home in Mezzah, a western district of the capital where several embassies are located.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against Iran and the Tehran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group, which it calls the biggest threat to its borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Trump campaign wanted updates on 2016 WikiLeaks releases on Clinton -ex-aide testifies

President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign was keen to keep abreast of the release of emails potentially damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, reaching all the way to Trump, the Republicans former deputy campaign chairman testified i...

UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. has eye on Baghdadi's third in command

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States knows the location of the third in command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself last month during a U.S.-led raid.We have our eye on his third, Trump said ...

Bolivian unions threaten strike if peace and order not restored in 24 hours

Bolivias main federation of worker unions on Tuesday warned it would hold an indefinite strike and mobilize its members to the highland capital of La Paz if the countrys political and civic leaders do not restore constitutional order and pe...

Battle for Mediobanca: Italy's richest man takes on seasoned CEO

One comes from a wealthy family, attended Milans best schools and has spent all his career engineering mergers at Mediobanca, Italys most influential investment bank.The other was raised in an orphanage and was too poor to go to high school...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019