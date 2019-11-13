International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Not a given that Mercedes will stay in F1, says Wolff

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 01:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 01:55 IST
Motor racing-Not a given that Mercedes will stay in F1, says Wolff
Image Credit: Flickr

Champions Mercedes are likely to stay in Formula One after major changes come into play in 2021 but that cannot be taken for granted, team principal Toto Wolff said on Tuesday. The German carmaker's factory team have won both the constructors' and drivers' championships for an unprecedented six years in a row, and next season is the last before a financial, technical and sporting shakeup.

The teams are still negotiating a new agreement with commercial rights holders Liberty Media to replace the one that expires at the end of 2020, and their positions are being staked out. "Everything indicates that we will stay. But it's not a given," Wolff, who is missing this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix to deal with such commercial matters, told motorsport.com.

"We are in the middle of discussing the new Concorde Agreement. In connection with this, and independently of it, we are discussing the development of the automobile and its effects on sport," added the Austrian. "In which direction is the automotive world developing? In what form is Formula One relevant as an entertainment and technology platform? As a brand whose first car was a racing car, do we want to stay on this platform in the long term?"

Mercedes are making their debut in the all-electric Formula E series this year. The German luxury carmaker is also spending 10 billion euros ($11.02 billion) to develop a raft of electric cars so it can boast a carbon neutral car fleet by 2039 and to avoid hefty fines by regulators.

Wolff said that while the likes of Ferrari built their business on racing, there was another model that said: 'We had a very successful run. There's nothing more to prove. We're doing something else now'. "Both are absolutely plausible strategies," he said.

Mercedes are also due to supply three other teams -- McLaren, Williams and Racing Point -- with engines from 2021 and Wolff said that too could be up in the air. "You can be only pregnant or not pregnant, not half pregnant. So either we participate in the platform or we do not," he declared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Trump campaign wanted updates on 2016 WikiLeaks releases on Clinton -ex-aide testifies

U.S. President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign was keen to keep abreast of the release of emails potentially damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, reaching all the way to Trump himself, the Republicans former deputy campaign chairma...

Isotropic Systems Completes Bi-Directional Over-the-Air Satellite Tests

Isotropic Systems announced today that it has completed a key milestone in its development path towards a new generation of multi-beam, high performance and low-cost satellite ground terminals. The UK-based company demonstrated bi-directio...

UPDATE 2-Musk says Tesla's first European production plant will be in Berlin

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric-car maker is going to build a new vehicle factory as well as an engineering and design center in the German capital, Berlin.He said in an awards ceremony in Germany th...

'Dreamers,' Democrats rally behind DACA as U.S. top court mulls program's fate

Immigrants known as Dreamers and senior Democrats rallied behind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Tuesday as the U.S. Supreme Court considered whether to let President Donald Trump end it.Hundreds of demonstra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019