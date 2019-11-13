International Development News
Soldier opens fire to disperse protest in Lebanon's Khaldeh, wounding one - army

Representative image

A Lebanese soldier opened fire to disperse protesters blocking a road in Khaldeh south of Beirut on Tuesday night, wounding one person, the army said in a statement.

It the soldier was detained and the incident is under investigation.

Local media and a security source said earlier that a man had been shot dead at a road block in Khaldeh. Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed said the man had been protesting when he was shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

