REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong universities become 'battlefields' as citywide violence spreads Police in Hong Kong battled pro-democracy protesters at several university campuses in sometimes savage clashes, as parts of the city were paralyzed including Hong Kong’s Central financial district that was tear-gassed for a second day running.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-UKRAINIAN-AMERI/ Ukraine is 'victim' in Trump impeachment fight, Ukrainian-Americans say

Regardless of how the House of Representatives’ impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump end, some Ukrainian-Americans believe their ancestral homeland has already become a unwitting victim of tumultuous U.S. politics. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Democrats vow to insulate impeachment inquiry from 'sham investigations'

The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump will not be allowed to become a venue for “sham investigations” into Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, the head of a congressional committee leading the probe said on Tuesday. USA-ELECTION-MARK-SANFORD/

Former Republican Congressman Mark Sanford drops bid to challenge Trump Former U.S. Representative Mark Sanford of South Carolina has abandoned his long-shot bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020, he said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS USA-TRUMP-TRADE/

Trump says China trade deal 'close' but dashes hopes for signing details President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial trade deal with China “soon,” but offered no new details on negotiations in a campaign-style speech touting his administration’s economic record.

USA-TRUMP-APPLE/ Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook to tour Apple operations in Texas: sources

U.S. President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook are expected to tour facilities in Texas where Apple products are made as soon as next week to showcase companies that keep jobs in America, according to two people familiar with the matter. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-SAG-DE-NIRO/ Robert De Niro to get lifetime award from SAG actor union

Robert De Niro, a two-time Oscar winner and considered one of the finest actors of his generation, is being recognized by his peers with an annual lifetime achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). FRANCE-POLANSKI/

Paris protest disrupts Polanski film debut over rape accusations Protesters disrupted the first screening in France of Roman Polanski’s new film on Tuesday, following the publication of a new rape accusation against the French-Polish director.

SPORTS TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Federer eyes Djokovic after rebounding against Berrettini Roger Federer got back on track with a 7-6(2) 6-3 defeat of Italian Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday and immediately set his sights on a crunch clash with Novak Djokovic that will decide his ATP Finals fate.

TENNIS-WTA-CIBULKOVA/ Former world number four Cibulkova announces retirement

Former world number four and Australian Open runner-up Dominika Cibulkova announced her retirement on Tuesday. UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-IMMIGRATION/PRIVACY

U.S. judge rules suspicionless searches of travelers' digital devices unconstitutional A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that U.S. border agents need "reasonable suspicion" but not a warrant to search travelers%u2019 smartphones and laptops at airports and other U.S. ports of entry, a practice that has been growing in recent years.

12 Nov 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL

Australia's High Court decides whether to hear ex-Vatican treasurer's appeal against child sex assault convictions Australia's High Court rules on whether it will hear former Vatican treasurer George Pell's appeal to overturn his conviction for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choir boys.

13 Nov 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT BRITAIN-CITIGROUP/LAWSUIT

Former top forex trader sues Citigroup over dismissal A former senior Citigroup currencies trader, who was fired by the bank, prosecuted in the United States and acquitted last year of plotting to rig benchmark exchange rates, is bringing an unfair dismissal case against his former employer.

13 Nov HUNGARY-SYRIA/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Syrian accused of beheading, killing for IS faces trial in Hungary Hungarian prosecutors begin trial of a 27-year-old Syrian man charged with terrorism and crimes against humanity as a member of IS in 2015. The man, identified only as F. Hassan, was charged with beheading and shooting people who refused to join the jihadist movement in 2015 in Syria’s Homs region, the prosecutors said.

13 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING

Parent to be sentenced, test administrator to plead guilty in U.S. college scandal A former real estate executive is scheduled to be sentenced for his role in the vast U.S. college admissions scandal, the same day that a onetime college entrance exam administrator is expected to plead guilty to accepting bribes to facilitate cheating. Federal prosecutors in Boston are seeking a year in prison for Toby MacFarlane, who they say conspired to bribe employees of the University of Southern California to secure the admission of his children as fake athletic recruits.

13 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SINGAPORE-HUMANSKIN/ (PIX) (TV) Scientists make human skin from a petri dish

Singapore’s foremost 3D bioprinting scientist Yeong Wai Yee has 3D-bioprinted human skin in the lab that matches natural pigmentation. She is now working with Denova Sciences, which is growing real human skin and working with cosmetic giants to test their products on human skin grown in the lab. 13 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

GRUPO ARGOS-COLOMBIA/ Colombia's Grupo Argos to release third quarter results

Colombia industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos will release its third quarter results on Wednesday. 13 Nov

COLOMBIA-OIL/ (PIX) Oil companies, gov't officials gather at annual Bogota conference

Oil and gas companies, government officials and industry experts will attend Colombia's annual oil and gas conference in Bogota. 13 Nov

TENCENT-RESULTS/ Q3 2019 Tencent Holdings Ltd Earnings Release

Tencent reports quarterly results. 13 Nov

USA-ANTITRUST/ U.S. House panel examines agencies' antitrust enforcement practices

U.S. Enforcement officials testify at House Antitrust Subcommittee hearing on practices of federal antitrust agencies. 13 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

EDF-NUCLEAR/ EDF CEO in Senate hearing

CEO of French utility to speak and likely answer questions during a commission hearing at the French Senate. Questions are expected to focus on French nuclear industry following the release of a report on the failings at its Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor under construction. 13 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

PROPETRO-RESULTS/ (PIX) Oilfield firm ProPetro discloses results amid financial accounting investigation

Oilfield service firm ProPetro Holding Corp releases third-quarter results amid an investigation into its financial accounting and disclosure that have delayed the prior period's securities filings. 13 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION India-CPI

India will release CPI inflation data for October on Wednesday, Nov 13 at 5.30 pm (Indian local time). Indian retail inflation probably exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% in October for the first time in 15 months, mainly because of rising vegetable prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed. 13 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL (PIX) (TV) Federal Reserve Chair Powell testifies on economy to Joint Economic Committee

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook before the congressional Joint Economic Committee, in Washington. 13 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Monuments like India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog.

13 Nov USA-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

Trump and Turkish President Erdogan hold talks at White House Weeks after a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan unleashed a Turkish incursion against America's Kurdish allies in Syria and a new crisis in relations between the NATO allies, the two leaders meet at the White House to discuss Syria and arms sales.

13 Nov TURKEY-POLITICS/SYRIA (PIX)

Turkey's Syria operation reveals cracks among Erdogan's political foes Turkey's military incursion in Syria has given President Tayyip Erdogan a bump in polls and exposed potential cracks in an informal political alliance that claimed surprise victories over his ruling party in local elections earlier this year.

13 Nov SRI LANKA-ELECTION/PREVIEW (TV)

What's on the minds of Sri Lankan voters ahead of polls on Nov. 16 Sluggish economic growth, national security, endemic corruption and deep ethnic and religious divisions in the South Asian nation will be key issues on the minds of voters when they head to the polls in Sri Lanka's presidential election on Nov. 16.

13 Nov JORDAN-ISRAEL/LAND (TV)

Jordanian army conducts media tour in enclave along Israel border The Jordanian army conducts a media tour of an enclave fringing the country's northern border with Israel where a 25-year deal between the two countries under their peace treaty that allowed Israeli farmers to cultivate that land expired earlier this week.

13 Nov USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TESTIMONY

What Wednesday's impeachment witnesses have told House about Trump so far The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine and a senior State Department official testify Wednesday at the first public hearing in the House of Representatives' impeachment probe into President Donald Trump. Both William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing European and Eurasian affairs, testified in earlier closed-door hearings into allegations that Trump abused his power by improperly pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. Here are highlights of their previous testimony.

13 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

House opens public impeachment hearings on Trump's dealings with Ukraine The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine moves into a new phase on Wednesday, with televised public testimony from William Taylor, top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent. The Democratic-led House probe is conducting just the fourth impeachment proceeding in the nation's 243-year history.

13 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ Australia's blazing bushfires destroy more than 50 homes

Raging bushfires in eastern Australia destroyed more than 50 homes, authorities said on Wednesday, with flames coming within metres of homes on the outskirts of the country's biggest city, Sydney, but authorities expressed relief no one was killed. Cooler conditions were expected to ease the danger on Wednesday in the state of New South Wales, where 83 fires were still burning, however changes in wind direction in the state of Queensland were expected to whip up flames there. 13 Nov

(PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids

13 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-ROLLING STONES/ (TV) Unseen photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings

A series of black-and-white photographs from the time of the Rolling Stones' first concert tour in 1963 will be seen by the public for the first time when they go on display in east London later this month. 13 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

