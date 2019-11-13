International Development News
Australian wildfires injure firefighters and destroy homes

More than 50 homes were damaged or destroyed and 13 firefighters were injured overnight by catastrophic wildfires across Australia's most populous state before the emergency subsided on Wednesday, officials said. At the point on Tuesday, 16 fires raged out of control at the emergency level simultaneously across New South Wales, a near-record number.

There were no fires burning at the emergency level early Wednesday, but the rain that would quench the fire danger is not forecast for months. Friday experienced similarly intense fires that killed three residents and destroyed more than 150 homes. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was relieved that the destruction on Tuesday had not been worse. A weeklong state of emergency for New South Wales was declared on Monday because of the fire danger, with Tuesday forecast to be the most dangerous day.

"I have to confess to being hugely relieved this morning that yesterday our amazing volunteers and emergency service personnel withstood the catastrophic conditions and did manage to save life and property," Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said none of the injured firefighters had been seriously hurt.

