U.S. sees Morales' departure from Bolivia as positive step -official
The United States sees the departure from Bolivia of ousted President Evo Morales as a positive step, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday. "Morales' departure is indeed a positive step to begin calming the situation on the ground in Bolivia," the official said. "Mexico notified the United States of its intention to offer Morales asylum and we offered our support with logistics, as necessary," the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Evo Morales
- Bolivia
- Mexico
- Trump
- United States
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Bolivian election rivals end day of protests with rallies, injuries
UPDATE 3-Bolivian police fire tear gas as president, opposition wrestle over election audit
Bolivian opposition candidate invited to participate in vote audit, government says
UPDATE 2-Bolivian police fire tear gas in capital as election protests continue
UPDATE 1-Bolivian opposition candidate invited to vote audit - government