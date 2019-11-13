International Development News
New York: Syed Akbaruddin serves langar during Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary celebrations

India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Tuesday participated in the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev held in New York.

Syed Akbaruddin serves langar during Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary celebrations. Image Credit: ANI

India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Tuesday participated in the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev held in New York. A video shared on the official twitter handle of the Indian mission to the UN shows Akbaruddin serving langar to the devotees gathered at the premises of the mission located here.

"The privilege of serving... Is an honor to cherish....," Akbaruddin wrote on Twitter. The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

