New York: Syed Akbaruddin serves langar during Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary celebrations
India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Tuesday participated in the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev held in New York.
India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Tuesday participated in the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev held in New York. A video shared on the official twitter handle of the Indian mission to the UN shows Akbaruddin serving langar to the devotees gathered at the premises of the mission located here.
"The privilege of serving... Is an honor to cherish....," Akbaruddin wrote on Twitter. The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world yesterday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Guru Nanak Dev
- United Nations
- India
ALSO READ
Saudi, Gulf consortium seeking to buy Barneys New York -Maaal
India's Permanent Mission to UN hosts European Parliament delegation in New York
UPDATE 1-New York City Council votes to ban sale of foie gras
New York set to become latest U.S. city to ban foie gras
US News Roundup: California businessman gets prison for U.S. college admissions scam; New York City Council votes to ban sale of foie gras