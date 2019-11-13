International Development News
Development News Edition

Greta Thunberg to cross Atlantic by catamaran to attend COP25 in Madrid

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday said she would travel across the Atlantic Ocean by catamaran to attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25), which will open on December 2 in Madrid.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:19 IST
Greta Thunberg to cross Atlantic by catamaran to attend COP25 in Madrid
Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 13 (Sputnik/ANI): Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday said she would travel across the Atlantic Ocean by catamaran to attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25), which will open on December 2 in Madrid. Thunberg announced earlier in November that due to Spain taking over COP25 hosting duties from Chile, she would need help with getting back to Europe on sustainable transportation. Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera had offered Thunberg help on her journey.

"So happy to say I'll hopefully make it to COP25 in Madrid. I've been offered a ride from Virginia on the 48ft catamaran La Vagabonde. Australians @Sailing_LaVaga, Elayna Carausu & @_NikkiHenderson from England will take me across the Atlantic. We sail for Europe tomorrow morning!" Thunberg wrote on Twitter. In August, the teen activist traveled to New York from the United Kingdom on a zero-emission carbon-neutral racing yacht to participate in the UN Climate Action Summit.

In late October, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said Santiago canceled the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and the COP25 climate forum amid large-scale anti-government protests in the country. Spain stepped up to host the Conference in Madrid, which was accepted by the international community. Thunberg became an international celebrity in August 2018 when she had her first "climate strike" by skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament. She later continued to do this every Friday. Her actions inspired the Fridays for Future movement, which swept across Sweden and other countries, uniting young people who are dissatisfied with the lack of climate action by authorities. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Europe must strengthen resilient growth to shield against economic crises

European Union member states must strengthen their institutions for resilient growth to shield against economic crises, protect the most vulnerable and ensure incomes can rebound quickly, says a new World Bank report.The latest European Uni...

UK's Johnson shouted at during visit to flood-hit area

Two onlookers shouted at Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he observed relief efforts in a flood-hit district of northern England on Wednesday, several days after the worst of the flooding. You took your time, Boris, one person tol...

UPDATE 2-Alibaba poised to launch record-breaking $13.4 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is poised to launch a Hong Kong share sale expected to raise up to 13.4 billion as soon as Thursday, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions. The deal - which would be the worlds big...

UPDATE 2-Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

Venices mayor called the city a disaster zone on Wednesday after the second highest tide ever recorded swept through it overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water. A local man from Pell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019