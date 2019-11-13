International Development News
Development News Edition

Two BJP leaders begin 11,050 km journey to connect with monk Kumarajiva’s travels in China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:16 IST
Two BJP leaders begin 11,050 km journey to connect with monk Kumarajiva’s travels in China

Two senior BJP leaders have set out on a 11,050 km journey to connect with places traversed by Kumarajiva, the Indian Buddhist monk who brought Buddhism from India to China in the 4th century AD and left a lasting influence on the Chinese society and culture. Tarun Vijay, a former MP, and Tejasvi Surya, the sitting MP from Bangalore South, set off their journey offering their prayers at the White Horse Pagoda in Dunhuang in China's Gansu province, where Kumarajiva’s first arrival is recorded.

The pagoda commemorates Kumarajiva's white horse, which believed to have carried Buddhist scriptures all the way from Kucha to Dunhuang in China in 4th century AD. "Though Chinese travellers like Xuanzang and Faxian are well known in India with their life stories mentioned in the text books, Kumarajiva, who had the biggest influence on the Chinese society and culture is hardly remembered and celebrated in India," Vijay said in a statement.

"He remains the strongest bridge between the two countries and the people hence we are here to celebrate his memory, to revive his great works in India and to reconnect with the Chinese youth through Kumarajiva, who is highly respected and studied in China,” Vijay said. Surya said the people knew very little about the great Indian monk who went to China taking the message of Buddha.

"This shows how little we know about the great Indian monks who went to China taking the message of Buddha and becoming great bridge of friendship. More such studies need to be launched," he said. The Chinese scholars who participated in the launch of the journey on Tuesday included President of Sichuan university’s Jinjiang College He Zhiwei, Director of South Asia Study Centre Sichuan university's Liu Jiawei and scholars Prof Liang Yuan Kang and Yao Yuxin.

Vijay said that he has been working on Kumarajiva's life and history for the last ten years. He visited Mor stupa in Gobi Desert, near Kashgar in China's Xinjiang province earlier and plans to write a comprehensive book on Kumarajiva with pictures of the expedition. They also brought with them specially collected sacred soil from the Sarrnath Stupa and Ganga Water Kalash from Kashi to be offered at the Kumarajiva Temple on Thursday, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC decision on tribunals warning to govts on abusing money bill route: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said the Supreme Court decision on government diluting appointments to different tribunals will have far-reaching consequences on any future attempts by this dispensation to abuse the money bill route and sought a ...

Innovative Term Product From ICICI Prudential Life Offers Life Cover to Individuals With Health Conditions

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ICICI Pru Precious Life, the industrys first term plan specifically designed for customers who find it difficult to get access to life cover due to existing health conditions.Term insurance plan...

Devidhan Tudu joins JMM after resigning from BJP

Two days after he had resigned from the BJP, Devidhan Tudu on Wednesday joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM. Tudu had resigned from the post of saffron partys Pakur district president and primary membership on Monday, alleging that he wa...

Punjab: CM asks SGPC to pay USD 20 fee for poor pilgrims who wish to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

HIGHLIGHTCM asked SGPC to pay USD 20 per pilgrim feeHe urged Imran, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to resolve the problem.Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked the cash-rich Shiromani Gurdwara Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019