President Kovind congratulates Prince Charles for his election as Commonwealth head during meeting

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday here met UK's Prince Charles and congratulated him on his election as the head of the Commonwealth.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:19 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (R) with Britain's Prince Charles (L). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday here met UK's Prince Charles and congratulated him on his election as the head of the Commonwealth. President Kovind also thanked the Prince of Wales for his support for Ayurveda research. The Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation and the All India Institute ofAyurveda signed an MOU during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UK in April 2018. Under the MOU, the All India Institute of Ayurveda and the College of Medicine, UK will be conducting clinical research on Depression, Anxiety and Fibromyalgia.

They will also be undertaking training programme for the development of Standard Operating Protocol on 'AYURYOGA' for UK Health professionals. Prince Charles is on a three-day visit to Delhi. This is the royal's 10th official visit to India.

"The Prince of Wales called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 13, 2019). Welcoming the Prince to India, the President congratulated him on his election as the head of the Commonwealth. He said that India considers the Commonwealth as an important grouping that voices the concerns of a large number of countries, including the Small Island Developing States," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. The President said that India and the United Kingdom are natural partners bound by historical ties and shared values of democracy, rule of law and respect for multicultural society. "As the world's pre-eminent democracies, our two countries have much to contribute together to effectively address the many challenges faced by the world today," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prince visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and Indian Meteorological Department. He will also present a Commonwealth 'Points of Light' award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves upliftment of disabled children, family counselling and therapy sessions, a British High Commission statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

