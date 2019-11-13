International Development News
Development News Edition

Singapore court hears new challenges to gay sex ban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:30 IST
Singapore court hears new challenges to gay sex ban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New challenges to a law banning gay sex were put before a Singapore court on Wednesday, the latest bid to overturn the statute and score another victory for LGBT rights in Asia. Inherited from the British colonial era, the law is rarely enforced but campaigners say it nevertheless jars with the affluent city-state's increasingly modern and vibrant culture.

Still, opponents argue that Singapore remains at heart conservative and is not ready for change while officials also believe most would not be in favor of repealing the legislation. A first attempt to overturn it was rejected in 2014 but now three people -- a retired doctor, a DJ, and an LGBT rights advocate -- have lodged fresh challenges aiming to prove the law is unconstitutional.

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs confirmed the civil suits had started behind closed doors at the High Court on Wednesday. The three challenges will be heard one after another until November 22, and the judge will make a ruling at a later date.

"I think we have strong points and we are hopeful," Eugene Thuraisingam, a lawyer for DJ Johnson Ong, told AFP. The retired doctor challenging the statute, 61-year-old Roy Tan, has criticized the "anachronistic law" -- Section 377A of the penal code -- for adversely affecting the lives of gay men.

"By institutionalizing discrimination, it alienates them from having a sense of belonging and purposeful place in our society, and prevents them from taking pride in Singapore's achievements," he said in a statement when he announced his intention to challenge the law. If the legislation is overturned, it will mark another step forward for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights in the region.

Last year, India's Supreme Court decriminalized gay sex by overturning legislation from its own period under British rule -- a decision that spurred campaigners in Singapore to renew their efforts to challenge Section 377A. And in Taiwan, lawmakers took the unprecedented decision in May to legalize same-sex marriage, becoming the first place in Asia to do so. Over 2,000 couples have since Wed on the island.

Singapore's ban, first introduced in 1938 by British colonial administrators, carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail for homosexual acts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Property prices soar in Libya's capital as displaced seek housing

Since fleeing his southern Tripoli home seven months ago with his pregnant wife and daughter, Moataz Saleh al-Fagih has been staying for free in an apartment provided by his employer.With rents in the centre of Libyas capital soaring as tho...

Russia snub new Adidas shirts with upside-down flag

Moscow, Nov 13 AFP Russias football authorities said Wednesday the national team will not be wearing new Adidas-designed shirts in upcoming Euro-2020 qualifiers after some pointed out they reverse the colours of the Russian flag. In the upc...

Air quality in several districts of Punjab, Haryana 'severe', 'very poor'

Several districts in Punjab and Haryana reported air quality indices in the severe and very poor categories on Wednesday even though the number of stubble-burning incidents dropped in the two agrarian states over the past few days. Haryanas...

Ukrainian lawmakers vote to lift ban on sale of farmland by 2020

Ukrainian lawmakers voted on Wednesday to remove a ban on the sale of farmland for the first time in nearly two decades, a move supported by the countrys foreign backers that risks a political backlash.The proposal must be voted on a second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019