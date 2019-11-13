International Development News
Development News Edition

Chaos in Hong Kong as pro-democracy protests 'blossom everywhere'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:03 IST
Chaos in Hong Kong as pro-democracy protests 'blossom everywhere'

(Eds: Updating with more inputs) Hong Kong, Nov 13 (AFP) Pro-democracy protesters on Wednesday stepped up a "blossom everywhere" campaign of road blocks and vandalism across Hong Kong that has crippled the international financial hub this week and ignited some of the worst violence in five months of unrest.

The new phase in the crisis, which has forced schools and shopping malls to close as well as the shutdown of large chunks of the vital train network, has prompted police to warn the city is on the verge of "total collapse" and a "breakdown". China, facing the biggest challenge to its rule of the territory since it was handed back by the British in 1997, has insisted it will not buckle to the pressure and warned of even tougher security measures.

As they have since the start of the week, protesters on Wednesday choked roads and blocked traffic with anything they could lay their hands on including bricks, bicycles, couches and other materials. Key arterials routes were targeted in morning and after-work peak hours. Various lines on the subway -- used daily by more than half of the city's 7.5 million people -- were also suspended, forcing many workers to stay at home.

In the Central business district, hundreds of people left their offices at lunchtime to join the more hardcore protesters setting up barricades outside luxury-item shops and headquarters of big financial firms. Masked protesters dressed in their signature black were also locked in a series of tense standoffs at university campuses, following intense clashes on Tuesday night that saw police fire tear gas and rubber bullets.

Highlighting the growing security fears, mainland Chinese students began fleeing Hong Kong on buses and boats back across the border, according to police and universities, although it was not immediately clear how many had left. The chaos was part of the largely leaderless protest movement's new strategy branded "blossom everywhere", in which small groups target as many parts of the city as possible to cause maximum disruption and stretch police resources.

Until this week protesters had largely confined their actions to evenings and the weekends. The campaign began on Monday with an effort to shut down trains and enforce a city-wide strike, and has for the first time seen three straight days of chaos during the working week.

"The rioters' intention is to bring Hong Kong into a total breakdown. No excuse, no political motives can justify or glory this madness," police spokesman John Tse told reporters on Wednesday. A day earlier, one of his colleagues said Hong Kong was "on the brink of total collapse".

The poisonous atmosphere worsened on Monday morning when a police officer shot an unarmed 21-year-old protester, leaving him in a critical condition. It was only the third confirmed instance police had hit someone with live rounds since the unrest began in June.

The shooting, broadcast live on Facebook, exacerbated fury among protesters about what they say is excessive police violence. However fears have also risen about increasingly violent tactics from the protesters.

On Monday a 57-year-old man, who had been arguing with protesters, with a flammable liquid and set him on fire. He was also hospitalised in critical condition. The protest movement has been fuelled by anger that China is choking the liberties and freedoms that Hong Kong is meant to have under the terms of the handover deal with the British.

Protesters are demanding the right to freely elect their leaders. Instead of offering concessions, China has responded with ominous warnings that it is prepared to further curb freedoms, and that it wants tougher security measures in Hong Kong.

On Tuesday the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of China's ruling Communist Party, signalled that local district elections due to be held on November 24 may be cancelled if the protesters do not back down. "Only by supporting the police force to decisively put down the riots can (Hong Kong) return to peace and hold fair elections, to help Hong Kong start again," the commentary said.

Other powerful arms of the Chinese state media have also again raised the prospect this week of the Chinese military being deployed in Hong Kong to end the crisis. Still, China is not yet prepared to take such drastic action as military intervention as it plays a longer game of weakening and intimidating the protest movement, according to Ben Bland, Sydney-based director of the Southeast Asia Project at the Lowy Institute, a policy think-tank.

"It still seems, as far as we can tell, that the most likely response is going to continue to be led by the Hong Kong authorities and the Hong Kong police," Bland told AFP on Wednesday. (AFP) AKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Yunnan- ministry

Chinas Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported a new case of African swine fever on a farm in the southwestern province of Yunnan on Wednesday.The farm, in a district of Tengchong city, had 261 pigs and 97 had already died of the...

South African Airways workers to go on strike from Friday -trade unions

Cabin crew and other workers at South African Airways SAA will go on strike on Friday over the struggling state airlines plan to cut more than 900 jobs, unions said on Wednesday. We are left with no choice but to resort to this drastic acti...

Farmer killed in UP's Muzaffarnagar over dispute

A 54-year-old farmer was shot dead allegedly in a dispute over unloading of sugarcane in Fugana village here on Wednesday, police said.Jitender Kumar was at a sugarcane centre in the village when an argument broke out between him and the ac...

AP ministers react to capital project's scrapping

With the Andhra Pradesh government and a Singapore consortium scrapping the proposed multi-billion-dollar capital city Amaravati project on mutual consent, two state ministers on Wednesday cited reasons that led to such a developement. Fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019