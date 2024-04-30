Left Menu

China's communist party will hold key 'third plenum' in July

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Communist Party's central committee will gather in July for a key meeting known as a plenum, the third since the current body of elite decision makers was elected in 2022, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Plenums are important events on China's political calendar that require the attendance of all of the party's central committee, comprising 205 members and 171 alternate members with President Xi Jinping at the helm.

