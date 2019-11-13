India releases 3.10 billion NPR to Indian government for housing reconstruction
India on Wednesday released the third tranche of financial aid to Nepal to provide help to people in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts rebuild their houses damaged in the devastating earthquake in 2015.
India on Wednesday released the third tranche of financial aid to Nepal to provide help to people in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts rebuild their houses damaged in the devastating earthquake in 2015. India released 3.10 billion Nepali rupees (approx USD 27.9 million) to Nepal government from concessional Line of Credit as a part of reimbursement of housing reconstruction in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts, the Indian embassy said in a statement.
New Delhi committed USD 100 million as a grant for supporting these houses, in addition to USD 50 million from Line of Credit. So far, India has reimbursed NPR 6.96 billion (approx USD 69.6 million) towards payment of first and second tranches to homeowners. The support by the Indian government also includes the provision of Socio-Technical Facilitation to the homeowners to encourage them to rebuild their homes as per the Government of Nepal's earthquake-resilient norms.
"Government of India remains committed to continue supporting the people and Government of Nepal for completion of post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal," the statement read. (ANI)
