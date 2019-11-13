International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan considering various legal options for review of Jadhav's case: Army

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indonesia
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:02 IST
Pakistan considering various legal options for review of Jadhav's case: Army

Pakistan is considering various legal options for the review of death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, the Army said on Wednesday amid reports that the government was preparing to amend the Army Act to implement the ICJ's verdict. Spokesperson for Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Asif Ghafoor, however, termed as "speculation" the reports that the government was planning to amend the Army Act to allow Jadhav the right to file an appeal against his conviction in a civilian court.

The amended law will outline the procedure to seek redress in the civil courts against sentence by Army courts, the report said. In a major victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on July 17 ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence given to Jadhav.

Ghafoor said the reports of the amendment in the Pak Army Act to implement ICJ verdict regarding Jadhav are "incorrect." "Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time," he said.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. India has maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. India had argued that consular access was being denied to its national in violation of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Rejecting Pakistan’s objection to admissibility of the Indian application in the case, the ICJ in its 42-page order held that "a continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review" of the sentence of Jadhav that had strained relations between the two neighbouring countries. The bench, however, rejected some remedies sought by India, including annulment of the military court's decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

After much dilly-dallying, Pakistan on September 2 granted India consular access to Jadhav under the direction of the ICJ. Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

New Bolivian leader seeks quick vote, foes plan disruptions

Bolivias new interim president pledged on Wednesday to hold a new election as soon as possible and condemned revenge acts by disgruntled supporters of fallen leader Evo Morales who resigned after protests over a disputed vote.Senate vice-pr...

South African Airways says strike endangers future of airline

South Africas struggling state airline South African Airways SAA said on Wednesday that a proposed strike by labour unions would endanger the future of the airline and threaten jobs.Earlier on Wednesday unions said they would launch the mot...

MP HC stays notification on addition or deletion of areas from urban limits

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed a state government notification that empowers district collectors to initiate the process to include or exclude areas from the jurisdiction of urban local bodies. The high courts directive comes ahea...

Muthoot Finance Q2 net jumps 76 pc to Rs 908 cr

Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 76.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 908.54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 of this fiscal. The companys net profit stood at Rs 515.06 crore in July-September period las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019