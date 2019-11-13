International Development News
Development News Edition

Czech-Chinese ties hit new bump as university shuts centre

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Prague
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:18 IST
Czech-Chinese ties hit new bump as university shuts centre

Prague's Charles University has closed its Czech-Chinese Centre, rector Tomas Zima said on Wednesday, after local media reports that some of its staff had failed to declare payments from the Chinese embassy intended to support its programs. The reports, published in October, prompted the secretary of the center to resign. Zima made his announcement in a statement posted on the university's website.

The Czech Republic has recently been trying to attract Chinese money after years of criticizing China's human rights record. However, the push has not generated the expected billions of dollars in Chinese investment. Last month, the Prague city council canceled a partnership agreement with Beijing.

And a year ago, the Czech cyber-security watchdog warned against using equipment made by China's Huawei and ZTE in critical infrastructure. The Czech-Chinese Centre had been intended to promote academic and cultural exchange through some of the Charles University's faculties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

NFL arranges workout to let Kaepernick audition for teams

The National Football League has invited Colin Kaepernick to audition for teams at a special workout on Saturday, opening the possibility that the former quarterback could return to football three years after his protests against racial inj...

BRIEF-Royal Mail Says High Court Ruled That CWU's Postal Ballot Of Co Employees For Industrial Action Was "Unlawful"

Royal Mail PLC ROYAL MAIL CONFIRMS HIGH COURT INJUNCTION CONFIRMS HIGH COURT HAS RULED THAT CWUS POSTAL BALLOT OF ROYAL MAIL EMPLOYEES FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION WAS UNLAWFUL ROYAL MAILS APPLICATION TO HIGH COURT DID NOT APPLY TO EMPLOYEES WIT...

BJP bracing for rebellion in bypoll-bound constituencies in

Ruling BJP in Karnataka is staring at rebellion in a few of the bypoll-bound assembly constituencies amid indications that several of the 17 disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs who are set to join the party might get tickets to contest the D...

Dutee Chand named in TIME 100 Next list

TIME magazine has named Indian athlete Dutee Chand to its first-ever TIME 100 Next, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of busines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019