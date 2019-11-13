International Development News
Development News Edition

Facebook removed 2.5 mln posts related to suicide, self-injury during Q3

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:53 IST
Facebook removed 2.5 mln posts related to suicide, self-injury during Q3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had removed about 2.5 million posts in the third quarter that depicted or encouraged suicide or self-injury.

The company also removed about 4.4 million pieces of drug sale content during the quarter, it said in a blog post.

Facebook revealed the numbers in a report, in which it also provided data related to content moderation on its Instagram app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Facebook adds Instagram data to content moderation transparency report

Facebook Inc released its fourth report on enforcement against content that violates its policies on Wednesday, adding data on photo-sharing app Instagram and content depicting suicide or self-harm for the first time. Pro-active detection o...

WHO launches initiative to boost insulin access for diabetics

Geneva, Nov 13 AFP The World Health Organisation on Wednesday said it had begun an initiative that would cut prices and dramatically increase insulin access for diabetics. The UN health agency voiced alarm ahead of World Diabetes Day Thursd...

Odisha assembly begins session with stormy day

The first day of the winter session of Odisha assembly on Wednesday was almost washed away due to a ruckus created by the opposition BJP and Congress members over increasing cases of sexual assault on women in the state. The house could ha...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tunisia's parliament picks moderate Islamist party leader as speaker

Tunisias new parliament on Wednesday elected Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, as its speaker after the rival Heart of Tunisia party backed him, opening the way for a possible coalition government between the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019