South Africa's SAA cancels flights due to union strike over wages - media

State airline South African Airways (SAA) has canceled "nearly all" flights scheduled for Friday because of a strike over wage increases planned by a majority of employees, television news channel eNCA said.

Unions representing about 3,000 of its 5,000-strong workforce said on Wednesday that cabin crew and other workers at SAA would strike over the airline's refusal of salary hikes and a plan to cut more than 900 jobs.

