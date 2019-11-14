International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian court delays ruling on ban on women entering Hindu temple

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:50 IST
Indian court delays ruling on ban on women entering Hindu temple

India's Supreme Court on Thursday referred a decision to lift a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age entering a Hindu temple to a larger bench of judges, delaying a final verdict in the case that has divided opinion. Some women had defied the traditional ban on entering the temple in the southern state of Kerala, enraging conservative Hindu groups, sparking protests and drawing the Supreme Court into the controversy.

Upholding the right to equality of worship, a five-judge bench of the court last September ruled that the ban on women and girls entering the Sabarimala temple could not be considered essential religious practice and should be lifted. But many devotees have refused to abide by the ruling and subsequent attempts by women to visit it had been blocked.

Since the Supreme Court's ruling last September, about a dozen women attempted to enter the shrine. Of them, only two succeeded in making into the temple's inner sanctum, escorted by police, according to the Kerala government. About 60 petitions were filed seeking the re-imposition of the ban. The issue will now be taken up by a larger, seven-judge bench, the Supreme Court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30 2019

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaMindteck India Limited BSE 517344 and NSE MINDTECK, a global technology company, today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.The companys consolidat...

Russia sets up helicopter base in northern Syria - Defence Ministry TV channel

Russia has begun setting up a helicopter base in the north-eastern Syrian city of Qamishli, the Russian Defence Ministrys Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday.The new base will be protected by surface-to-air missile systems, according to the ...

Gunmen attack police vehicle in Pak; one killed

Unidentified gunmen attacked a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing a senior counter-terrorism officer and injuring three others. The incident occurred in the Mian Gujar village of Peshawar district.A Deputy Superintend...

Sarah Michelle Gellar to star in Ellen DeGeneres-produced limited series

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been roped in to star in a limited series thriller Sometimes I Lie, produced by TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the actors second scripted collaboration with Fox after d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019