International Development News
Development News Edition

WeWork hit with big loss despite revenue jump: reports

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:41 IST
WeWork hit with big loss despite revenue jump: reports

San Francisco, Nov 14 (AFP) WeWork posted third-quarter losses of USD 1.25 billion despite the beleaguered office space start-up nearly doubling its revenue, US media reports said Wednesday. The firm has suffered a dramatic reversal in fortunes since its USD 47 billion valuation at the start of the year.

In the last two months WeWork canceled its IPO and pushed out co-founder Adam Neumann, albeit with a reported severance package of more than USD 1.5 billion. The record-high loss was more than double the red ink logged over the same period a year earlier while revenue soared to USD 934 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited a report to debt holders by parent company We Co.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group will pump a total of USD 9.5 billion into WeWork and increase its stake in the firm from 29 per cent to around 80 per cent in an agreement announced last month. SoftBank Group last week announced an operating loss of USD 6.4 billion for the third quarter, the worst in its history, as it took a hit from investments in start-ups including WeWork and Uber.

WeWork offers flexible and shared workspace arrangements, with operations in 111 cities across 29 countries. To cut costs, the firm stopped construction of new buildings and is selling off some business units, according to SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Camila Cabello appears on Times cover reveals tour,album release date

Singer Camila Cabello dominated the headlines on Tuesday morning Local Time when she revealed December 6 as the release date for her second upcoming album Romance along with that she announced her The Romance tour dates and appeared on the ...

Rahane likely to move to Capitals from Royals

Indias Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL players transfer window expires on Thursday. Talks are still going on. A decision has to be made before the end of the day...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh offer prayers at Tirumala

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. As we celebrate our first wedding annivers...

Cricket-Mominul leads Bangladesh fight back after top order trouble

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque and senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim dug in and steadied the side after the tourists top order collapsed on the opening day of the first test against India on Thursday. Mominuls decision to put his side into b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019