China holding in-depth talks with U.S. on phase one of trade deal
China and the United States are holding in-depth discussions on the first phase of a trade pact, and canceling tariffs is an important condition to reach a deal, the Asian giant's commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The degree of tariff cancellation should fully reflect the importance of a phase one agreement, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- China