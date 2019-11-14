International Development News
Development News Edition

China holding in-depth talks with U.S. on phase one of trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:02 IST
China holding in-depth talks with U.S. on phase one of trade deal
Image Credit: Pixabay

China and the United States are holding in-depth discussions on the first phase of a trade pact, and canceling tariffs is an important condition to reach a deal, the Asian giant's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The degree of tariff cancellation should fully reflect the importance of a phase one agreement, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah to attend India's day-night Test at Eden Gardens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Indias first ever day-night Test along with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on November 22. An hour-long programme has also been planned in the evening in which sports...

4 men with links to Islamic State arrested in Indonesia

Four men with links to the Islamic State terror group were arrested by the Indonesian police on Thursday, a day after a suicide bomber attacked a police station in Medan city, killing six people. South China Morning Post quoted National Pol...

European shares slip, Daimler drags on Germany

European shares dipped lower in early trade on Thursday, as a drop in Daimler shares and lackluster economic data from Asia as well as Europe, checked any gains from a handful of positive corporate updates.By 0819 GMT, the pan-European STOX...

INSIGHT-In swaps we trust? Disappearing dollars drive currency trading dependence

As dollars dry up, global finance is growing increasingly dependent on opaque currency trading to keep cash flowing. Banks and other short-term dollar borrowers are becoming ever more reliant on the 3.2 trillion-a-day foreign exchange swap ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019