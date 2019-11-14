China holding in-depth talks with U.S. on phase one of trade deal

China and the United States are holding in-depth discussions on the first phase of a trade pact, and canceling tariffs is an important condition to reach a deal, the Asian giant's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The degree of tariff cancellation should fully reflect the importance of a phase one agreement, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)