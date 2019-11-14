International Development News
Development News Edition

Schools closed as protests out chokehold on Hong Kong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:38 IST
Schools closed as protests out chokehold on Hong Kong
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong authorities ordered schools and universities closed Thursday as protesters challenging China's rule brought parts of the city to a near standstill by barricading roads and disrupting public transport links. Six months of anti-government political action have morphed from peaceful mass rallies into a so-called "blossom everywhere" campaign of violent hit-and-run confrontations with police by groups of black-clad protesters.

Key arterial roads were cut by brick and bamboo barricades, a cross-harbor tunnel was closed, and metro stations and bus services suspended -- leaving many of the city's 7.5 million people struggling to get to work. Authorities ordered schools and universities to close until next week, while hospitals deferred non-emergency operations.

The government urged employers to be flexible with workers trapped in the gridlock. Of those who made it work, some joined lunchtime rallies across the city -- including in the city's financial hub -- part of an increasingly emboldened white-collar support base for the protest movement.

Shouting "Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong", thousands of office workers blocked roads through Central district as the broad-based strike entered its fourth day. "A lot of young people have been hurt... so we have to come out," a legal worker who only gave her surname as Chan told AFP.

"They have sacrificed too much for us, so Hong Kongers must come out." The protests began in June as a kickback against an attempt by the city's Beijing-backed government to hustle through an extradition bill. The bill was eventually shelved, but demonstrations have snowballed into a wider demand for democracy by protesters who fear the city's unique freedoms are being hacked back by Beijing.

Violence has intensified this week across the financial hub, leaving several people badly hurt, stretching police resources and hammering the transport network. The first volleys of tear gas were fired early Thursday by police near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, as a call went out for protesters to mass at the campus.

In a Facebook post, police accused "rioters" of shooting "arrows at several police officers who were patrolling" near the Polytechnic. Students are using a novel arsenal of weapons to defend themselves and attack police, from giant makeshift catapults to bow and arrows looted from sports departments. They have also used tennis rackets to volley tear gas canisters back at police.

"Urgent! Poly is in a battle! Need people! Need supplies!" a post said on LIHKG -- an online forum widely used by the largely leaderless movement as the campus became a focal point for Thursday's action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Khattar expands council of ministers; 10 MLAs inducted

More than two weeks after taking oath as the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 10 members. The induction of 10 members -- six of cabinet rank and four ministers of the sta...

Dhankhar shares Mamata's views of no politics over cyclone

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday shared views of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that there should not be any politics over distribution of relief material to people affected by cyclone Bulbul. Dhankhar said he would assess...

German economic growth remains weak in Q3 - Economy Ministry

German economic growth remained weak in the third quarter and there are no signs of recovery, Economy Ministry said on Thursday, adding that German companies were not expecting an upturn in exports in the coming months. The indicators do no...

China to extend anti-dumping probe into Australian barley by six months - commerce ministry

Chinas commerce ministry said on Thursday it will extend an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Australian barley by another six months.The probe launched a year ago, will be completed by May 19, 2020, said the Ministry of Commerce i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019