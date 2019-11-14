International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: Over 130 attacks on medical facilities in Yemen war

  • PTI
  • Cairo
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:29 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:29 IST
Cairo, Nov 14 (AP) A database project says it has documented over 130 attacks on medical facilities in Yemen since April 2014 in apparent war crimes by all parties to the conflict. The Yemen Archive says Thursday that the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels has been allegedly responsible for 72 attacks, while the Houthis were blamed for at least 52 attacks.

It attributed three attacks to al-Qaida militants and the remaining six to other or unknown sources. Yemen's conflict began with the 2014 takeover of northern and central Yemen by the Houthis, driving out the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war on the side of the government in March 2015.

The Yemen Archive is an open-source platform that documents human rights violations in Yemen. (AP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

