Man, 70, dies after being hit by brick in Hong Kong protest clashes: Hospital

A 70-year-old Hong Kong man has died after he was hit by a brick during clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters, a hospital said Friday, the second person to die in a week of worsening violence.

"The patient's situation continuously deteriorated. He passed away" late on Thursday, a spokesperson for Hong Kong's Prince of Wales hospital said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)