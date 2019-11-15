International Development News
Development News Edition

US lawmakers seek probe into terror finance links between two prominent Muslim groups and LeT

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 10:53 IST
US lawmakers seek probe into terror finance links between two prominent Muslim groups and LeT

Three American lawmakers have asked the US State Department to investigate possible terror financing links between two prominent American Muslim organisations and terrorist groups like Lashkar-a-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. The three Congressmen - Jim Banks, Chuck Fleischmann and Randy Weber -- in a letter to the State Department Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Nathan Sales, said, "Specifically of concern are the innocuous sounding organisation, Helping Hands for Relief and Development (HHRD) and their sister organisation, the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA)."

While these groups sell themselves as "innocuous" Muslim civic society organisations, they are, in fact, arms of one of the most radical networks in the world, said the three Congressmen. They said that there was no doubt that the ICNA and HHRD are part of Jamaat-e-Islami's international network.

Indeed, the evidence is overwhelming and extensive, they asserted in the letter dated November 1. Referring to a series of documentary evidences in support of their statement, the three US Congressmen said that they believe the documented facts would give a reasonable person good reason to investigate just how extensive and systemic these ties are.

"The nexus of charitable networks and terrorist groups is well known and pernicious. This is particularly important to investigate, as the ICNA has received over ten million dollars in government grants, even from the current Administration," they said. "The ongoing tension and violence in Kashmir is a threat to peace and stability for both India and Pakistan. It is clearly in the best interests of the US to keep peace in the region and not fan the flames of war. It is thus vital that the US do whatever it can to stop the flow of any and all funds that we can to terrorist organisations operating in the region," they wrote.

"Thus, we ask that you use the full powers of your office to further investigate the potential terror finance links between groups like the ICNA and HHRD, and US and UN Security Council designated terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen," the three lawmakers said in their letter to Sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Supersub Kwabena stars as Ghana stay in Olympics race

Owusu Kwabena came off the bench to score twice in a 2-0 win over Mali on Thursday that took Ghana closer to a first appearance at the Olympic Games football tournament since 2004. The victory, coupled with Cameroon losing 2-1 to hosts Egyp...

Maharashra CM will be from Shiv Sena: NCP's Nawab Malik

As talks are going on between Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party NCP to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena only. Sawaal baar-baar poocha ja ra...

Singapore fines UBS $8 mn for deceptive trades

Singapore has fined Swiss banking giant UBS Sg11.2 million 8 million after investigations showed its advisors deceived clients about prices for bonds and other financial products. The city-states central bank, the Monetary Authority of Sing...

ONGC Q2 profit falls by 24 pc to Rs 6,263 crore on lower crude price realisation

Indias largest energy company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC has reported a 24.2 per cent year-on-year fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 6,263 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30. The company had posted a profit of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019