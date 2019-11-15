International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-TalkTalk says FibreNation sale stalled after Labour broadband pledge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 15:59 IST
UPDATE 2-TalkTalk says FibreNation sale stalled after Labour broadband pledge
Image Credit: Facebook (Labour Party)

British broadband provider TalkTalk said on Friday that a deal to sell its FibreNation business had stalled after the opposition Labour Party announced a plan to create a "British Broadband" public service.

Labour said it plans to nationalize telecoms provider BT's fixed-line network if it wins Britain's December 12 election. The plan would also involve coming to agreements over access arrangements with TalkTalk and other broadband providers that have invested in fiber-to-the-premises, or possibly taking over those parts of the companies, Labour's finance chief John McDonnell said.

TalkTalk said it was still in discussions with interested parties regarding its FibreNation business. Its shares were down 3.5% by 0934 GMT. "Our discussions are very advanced, and yes, the news overnight, of course, is making everybody in the sector pause and consider," Chief Executive Tristia Harrison told Reuters.

"We were really close, really close, but I think something of this sort that is in the news, obviously everybody is... digesting and working out what it means." TalkTalk launched FibreNation last year with the aim of connecting 60,000 more homes in northern England with "fiber-to-the-premises" full gigabit speed connections.

The plan underlined its ambition to build its own ultrafast network reaching three million customers after it abandoned a plan to team up with M&G Prudential. Harrison said that the company had invested 60 million pounds in FibreNation, adding that it was a tiny part of the business.

She said the company had fielded an "awful lot of interest" in the business and was pleased with how the takeover process was going. Sky News reported that Goldman Sachs-backed CityFibre Holdings nearly signed a deal to acquire FibreNation on Thursday.

Labour's plan contrasts with the governing Conservative Party's vision for broadband. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for an "end the digital divide" through the rollout of full fiber broadband by 2025. Johnson's Conservatives have a healthy 10-point lead ahead of an election on Dec. 12, a poll by Savanta ComRes showed on Wednesday, extending their advantage over Labour.

Apart from the fiber service provided by FibreNation, TalkTalk depends on BT's Openreach network to provide its services. Openreach would be nationalized under Labour's plan, and Harrison said the industry was still contemplating the broader repercussions of the plan.

She spoke after TalkTalk reiterated its earnings outlook for the year, and said she was confident the company could continue to grow despite the uncertainties in Britain's political environment. "We feel we're in a strong place," she said.

Helped by accelerated customer growth in its hybrid fiber broadband and reduced costs, it reported a 14% increase in like-for-like earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Outgoing CJI Gogoi declines requests for interviews, lauds media for maturity in trying times of SC

Outgoing Chief Justice India CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Friday expressed his inability to have one-to-one interview with scribes and lauded the press for its maturity and character in preventing canards and falsehood in trying times of the judicia...

MP: Cong MLA's alcohol barb at legendary king kicks up row

Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwaha kicked up a row by claiming several great kings, including Prithviraj Chauhan, lost their kingdoms and legacy due to their love for alcohol. A video of his speech, delivered at a school, went viral on social ...

Manual scavenging continues in India due to weak laws: Study

Manual scavenging, banned through a legislation in 2013, still prevailed in India due to weak legal protection and lack of enforcement of the rules, according to a new global study by the World Health Organisation WHO and others. The study...

Current economic slowdown episodic, says N K Singh

Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh on Friday said the current economic slowdown is episodic and expressed hope that sluggishness will not continue for long. Indias economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019