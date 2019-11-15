US jails Iranian businessman for violating sanctions
An Iranian businessman Behzad Pourghannad was sentenced to 46 months in prison for violating US sanctions against Iran, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday.
An Iranian businessman Behzad Pourghannad was sentenced to 46 months in prison for violating US sanctions against Iran, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday. The US department, in a release, alleged that Pourghannad had participated in exporting carbon fibre from Washington to Tehran between 2008 and 2013, reported Xinhua.
"Behzad Pourghannad conspired to circumvent U.S. export controls on carbon fibre, a substance with numerous military and aerospace applications," said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman for the Southern District of New York. According to the press release, Pourghannad and two others had shipments of carbon fibre shipped to a third country under labels of other materials to evade U.S. customs.
Pourghannad was arrested in Germany in May 2017 and extradited to the United States in July this year. He had pleaded guilty in a US court in August. Due to U.S. sanctions, Iran requires permission from the U.S. Department of Treasury to export certain materials to the country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- US Department of Justice
- Xinhua
- Tehran
- Washington
- Germany
ALSO READ
Xinhua Silk Road: MTOS 2019 kicks off in SW China's Guizhou Province
Tehran says Saudi Arabia frees 19 Iranian fishermen -Tasnim
15 Iranian fishermen who entered Indian waters sent to judicial custody till Nov 14
40 years on, Iranians recall 1979 US Embassy hostage crisis
U.S., China reach consensus on principles after trade talks -Xinhua