International Development News
Development News Edition

Israel says it is probing "harm to civilians" from deadly Gaza air strike

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:24 IST
Israel says it is probing "harm to civilians" from deadly Gaza air strike

Israel's military said on Friday it was investigating "harm caused to civilians" from an air strike it carried out in Gaza that Palestinian medics said killed eight members of one family including five children. It was the single deadliest incident in two days of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip this week during which 34 Palestinians were killed, almost half of them civilians, according to Palestinian officials.

Islamic Jihad and Israel declared a halt to fighting across Gaza on Thursday but a lasting ceasefire appeared tenuous as they differed on terms. Israel triggered the exchange of fire by killing the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad's top Gaza commander in an air strike, deeming him an imminent threat. Militants responded with a barrage of hundreds of rockets into Israel, forcing entire communities to take shelter. Dozens of Israelis were injured but there were no reports of fatalities.

On Thursday, in the final hours before the Egyptian-mediated truce took hold, residents and medical workers said an Israeli missile struck and destroyed a house in Dir al-Balah, killing eight of the family members inside. An Israeli military spokeswoman said on Friday that Israeli forces had hit what she described as an "Islamic Jihad military infrastructure" in the central Gaza town on Thursday morning.

"According to the information available to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] at the time of the strike, no civilians were expected to be harmed as a result of the strike," she said. She added: "The IDF is investigating the harm caused to civilians by the strike."

In the hours after the attack relatives and nearby residents said that all the dead were civilians. However, Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Avichay Adraee said Rasmi Abu Malhous, the head of the family and among the dead, was the commander of Islamic Jihad rocket crews in central Gaza. Reuters could not immediately verify Adraee's assertion. Islamic Jihad did not comment on whether Malhous was a member, but a spokesman accused the Israelis of "targeting innocent civilians sleeping in their home".

The Al Mezan Center For Human Rights in Gaza condemned what it called Israel's "continued military escalation" against the densely populated coastal enclave, calling for pressure on Israel to "refrain from this long-established practice that has caused severe harm to civilian life and property". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier in the week that Israel, having killed the Islamic Jihad commander, was not interested in a broader conflict but would respond to every attack "with a very sharp attack and response".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban say prisoner swap promised by Kabul fails to happen

Islamabad AP A Taliban spokesman says three Taliban prisoners who were to be freed in exchange for an American and an Australian national, both kidnapped in 2016, are still in custody in Bagram prison, north of the capital Kabul. Zabihullah...

Power discom BYPL team attacked by mob in East Delhi, five arrested

A team of power discom BSES Yamuna Power Limited BYPL came under attack by a mob during an inspection in East Delhi, a spokesperson of the company said on Friday. The team was attacked in Sabji Mandi area of East Delhi on Wednesday night. A...

Former NIT director booked by CBI for criminal misconduct

The CBI has registered a case against former National Institute of Technology director P K Bose for allegedly committing criminal misconduct in the purchase of products for college and causing a loss of nearly Rs 1.10 crore to the exchequer...

Trump attacks former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine as she testifies

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in a series of tweets on Friday as she testified during an impeachment hearing investigating the Republican presidents handling of Ukraine.Trump said e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019