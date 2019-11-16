International Development News
Development News Edition

Prince Andrew says he has no recollection of meeting accuser - BBC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 03:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 03:30 IST
Prince Andrew says he has no recollection of meeting accuser - BBC
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's Prince Andrew said in comments broadcast on Friday that he had no recollection of ever meeting an American woman who alleges she was forced to have sex with him when she was underage. Andrew also told BBC television that he had "let the side down" by staying with U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein's conviction for paying a teenage girl for sex.

One of Epstein's accusers Virginia Giuffre has said she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island between 1999 and 2002, when she says Epstein kept her as a "sex slave". In an excerpt of an interview given by Andrew to the BBC's Newsnight programme, the prince was asked about the claim by Giuffre that she had sex with him in a house in London.

"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," Andrew said. Andrew, 59, is the second son of Queen Elizabeth. He married Sarah Ferguson in 1986 and the couple divorced 10 years later although they remain close friends.

In a second excerpt, shown by the BBC before the full broadcast of the interview at 2100 GMT on Saturday, Andrew was asked about his decision to stay in Epstein's home in New York after his conviction. "I stayed with him and that's...that's...that's the bit that...that...that, as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that," he said.

Giuffre, who was previously named Virginia Roberts, has said that she first had sex with Andrew when she was 17 and underage. A picture showing the prince with his arm around Giuffre's waist from 2001 has appeared in British media. Unnamed supporters of Andrew told the Daily Telegraph newspaper in August that the picture had been faked.

Andrew has previously denied any inappropriate relations with Giuffre. When the allegations were first made, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said it was "emphatically denied" that Andrew had any form of sexual contact or relationship with her.

Andrew has previously said he stood by the palace statements. He recently apologised over his friendship with Epstein. He has also previously acknowledged he made a mistake after a photograph of him with Epstein in New York was published in a British newspaper in December 2010. The former investment banker was then a registered sex offender.

Epstein, 66, died by hanging himself in his Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10. Andrew's former wife Ferguson sent him a message of support shortly before the interview excerpts were broadcast on Friday.

"It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty+pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs," she said on Twitter. "Andrew is a true+real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness + goodness @TheDukeOfYork."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Fallen Bolivian leader Morales: 'No problem' if vote proceeds without me

Ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales said on Friday that fresh elections could be held without him, potentially removing an obstacle to choosing a new leader in the South American country thrown into turmoil by his resignation over a conte...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Superb Spain destroy Malta 7-0 to win group

Spain clinched top spot in Group F in style by hammering Malta 7-0 at home on Friday for their biggest win of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign as seven players got on the scoresheet.Spain had sealed their place at next years tournament l...

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Nadal's win over Tsitsipas in vain as Zverev reaches semis

For the second time in three days at the ATP Finals, Rafael Nadal fought off one of the games rising powers but beating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas proved in vain as his semi-final hopes vanished on Friday. The indomitable Spaniard delighted h...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Sweden clinch Euro 2020 spot with 2-0 win in Romania

Sweden sealed a place at Euro 2020 after goals from Marcus Berg and Robin Quaison secured a 2-0 win away to Romania on Friday.The result secured second spot in Group F for Sweden with 18 points. Spain, who sealed a place at the finals last ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019