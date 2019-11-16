International Development News
Development News Edition

Bushfires rage across Australia's east coast

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 07:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 07:19 IST
Bushfires rage across Australia's east coast
Image Credit:

Dozens of wildfires burned across Australia's east coast on Saturday and firefighters scrambled to shore up defences ahead of hotter weather expected next week.

The early arrival of fierce bushfires in the southern spring has already claimed several lives and destroyed nearly 300 homes over the past week. There were 59 bush and grass fires in New South Wales as of Saturday morning, with 13 yet to be contained, according to NSW Rural Fire Service.

Firefighters strengthened overnight containment lines by back burning around the Gospers Mountain fire, which is blazing across more than 100,000 acres (156 square miles) near Sydney's northwest outskirts. Back burns are fires deliberately lit to clear dry undergrowth. "This is important work which is being done ahead of worsening conditions next week," the NSW Rural Fire Service said in a statement on social media.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate next week as temperatures are set to rise and no rain is on the horizon. Most national parks on the mid-to-north coast of the state, including in the northern Blue Mountains will remain closed until further notice as fire danger remains very high to severe, NSW Office of Environment and Heritage said on Twitter.

NSW Police said in a statement that a 51-year-old man has been charged after allegedly lighting a fire which is now out of control in the state's Northern Tablelands. "Police will allege in court that the man lit the fire as an attempt to back burn for the protection of a cannabis crop and perceived benefit from recovery work after the fire and made no attempt to control the blaze," the police said in a statement.

In New South Wales, four people have died and 259 homes have been destroyed over the past week. The bushfire season has begun earlier than usual, in the southern hemisphere spring, and is expected to be long and brutal this year as a three-year drought has left broad swathes of Australia's east and west more susceptible to fire.

In Queensland, there were six major fires on Saturday morning. Sixteen homes have been destroyed in the past week. "Most of the state will experience high and very high conditions this weekend," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said on Twitter. "Keep on keeping on - we'll get through this together."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fans with belts, caps banned from Libertadores final

Football fans attending next weekends Copa Libertadores final in Peru will be banned from entering the stadium with caps, sunglasses or belts, and may also have to take breathalyzer tests before entry. The South American Football Confederat...

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Chinas central bank said on Saturday that it will maintain prudent monetary policy to prevent inflation from spreading. In a third-quarter policy report released on Saturday, the Peoples Bank of China PBOC also said it will look to signific...

Zero evidence of any wrongdoing by Prez in impeachment hearing: White House

The White House on Friday said, zero evidence of any wrongdoing by President Donald Trump was presented at the impeachment hearing by a Congressional panel, asserting that the former US envoy to Ukraine deposed she was unaware of any crimin...

Bushfires rage across Australia's east coast

Dozens of wildfires burned across Australias east coast on Saturday and firefighters scrambled to shore up defences ahead of hotter weather expected next week.The early arrival of fierce bushfires in the southern spring has already claimed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019