REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers in shorts and t-shirts made a surprising appearance in some Hong Kong streets on Saturday, briefly helping residents clean up debris and barricades after anti-government protests blocked roads.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Trump attacks impeachment witness on Twitter, Democrats see intimidation

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Friday while she was testifying to an impeachment hearing in Congress, in an extraordinary moment that Democrats said amounted to witness intimidation. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-STONE/ Trump adviser Roger Stone, self-proclaimed 'dirty trickster,' guilty on all charges

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone was convicted on all charges on Friday by a federal court jury that found the veteran Republican operative and self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” guilty on seven counts of lying to the U.S. Congress, obstruction and witness tampering. CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/

Suspected gunman, 16, in California high school shooting dies in hospital A teenage boy who killed two classmates and wounded three others at a southern California high school on his birthday before shooting himself in the head died on Friday of his wounds in hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office said.

BUSINESS EMIRATES-AIRSHOW-BOEING/

Boeing says timing of 737 MAX return in hands of regulators DUBAI (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) said on Saturday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other global regulators would decide the timing of the return to service of its 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March in the wake of two fatal crashes.

TWITTER-POLITICS-ADBAN Twitter tightens bans on political ads and causes ahead of 2020 U.S. election

Twitter Inc on Friday said its political advertising ban will include references to political candidates or legislation, and it will not allow ads that advocate for a certain outcome on social and political causes. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOKER/ 'Joker' expected to cross $1 billion global box office milestone

Comic book movie “Joker” is poised to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales on Friday, becoming the first R-rated Hollywood movie ever to overcome the milestone. PEOPLE-TAYLORSWIFT/

Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform her old songs, winning support from singers like Selena Gomez and Sara Bareilles but silence from many of the big hitters in the music business.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-GARRETT/

Browns' Garrett hit with indefinite ban for helmet swing Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been handed a record indefinite suspension for using a helmet to attack another player, the National Football League (NFL) said on Friday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/ NBA roundup: Celtics rally for 10th straight win

Jayson Tatum converted a Daniel Theis steal into a go-ahead dunk with 1:36 to play Friday night as the Boston Celtics scored 13 of the game’s final 16 points to rally for a 105-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/LOUISIANA (TV)

Louisiana's Democratic governor fights for re-election in Republican-leaning state Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat seeking a second term, will face a Republican businessman in a run-off vote on Saturday after failing to secure an outright victory in last month's election. He faces Republican Eddie Rispone, a businessman making his first run for political office.

16 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CZECH-VELVETREVOLUTION/PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Czechs protest government ahead of Velvet Revolution anniversary Thousands of people are expected to take part in an anti-government protest in Prague ahead of the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution that led to the fall of Communism in the then Czechoslovakia. The protest is organised by Million Moments for Democracy, which has staged numerous demonstrations against the government of Czech PM Andrej Babis.

16 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SAFRICA-POLITICS/

South Africa's main opposition party to elect interim head and chairperson The Democratic Alliance’s federal council will elect an interim party leader after Mmusi Maimane resigned in October, citing difficulties making the traditionally white liberal party appeal to majority black voters.

17 Nov BELARUS-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Belarus holds parliamentary election Belarus holds parliamentary election.

17 Nov HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong enters a weekend of paralysing protests Anti-government protesters stage rallies in Hong Kong, blocking highways as students built barricades in university campuses and authorities struggled to tame the violence. The protests escalated in June over a now-scrapped extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial. They have since evolved into calls for greater democracy, among other demands.

17 Nov GEORGIA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (PIX)

Georgian opposition plans to hold a protest in Tbilisi Georgian opposition plans to hold a protest in the capital Tbilisi after parliament has failed to pass electoral changes

17 Nov INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Indian capital besieged by chocking smog Air quality continues to suffer in New Delhi with choking smog blanketing the capital.

17 Nov BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/DALY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly is panelist at global economy conference

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in panel before the Clausen Center Conference on Global Economic Issues 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. 16 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SAUDI ARAMCO-IPO/ (PIX) (TV) Saudi Aramco to announce indicative price, share sale size

Saudi Aramco is expected to announce an indicative price range and size of its share offering, which could potentially be the world's biggest initial public offering. 17 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

AUTOSHOW-LA/FORD-ELECTRIC (PIX) Ford crosses a Mustang with an SUV to chase EV sales

Ford Motor Co is betting it can get a foothold in the electric vehicle market with an SUV that bears a family resemblance to its Mustang muscle car. Like most legacy automakers, Ford until now has largely offered boring electric cars designed to generate emissions credits at the lowest cost. The Ford Mach E represents the first effort by a Detroit automaker to follow Tesla's lead and break that mold. 17 Nov

USA-HEALTHCARE/CARDIOLOGY Annual American Heart Association meeting

Annual meeting of the American Heart Association in Philadelphia this year, at which companies typically unveil their new pharmaceutical and medical device data. 17 Nov

SPORTS BOXING-MAYWEATHER/

Interview-Boxing-Mayweather discusses the future of the sport Boxer Floyd Mayweather, one of the sports all-time greats, speaks to Reuters about whether anyone will ever eclipse his 50-0 record, whether fighters will make as much money as viewers move toward online platforms, and whether he plans to enter the ring again.

16 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV) Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, will make their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura. 17 Nov

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)