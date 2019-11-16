International Development News
Development News Edition

'Black Pete' protests planned as Dutch children hail St Nicholas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 16:44 IST
'Black Pete' protests planned as Dutch children hail St Nicholas

Anti-racism campaigners planned protests in cities across the Netherlands on Saturday as Dutch children anticipated the annual arrival of St. Nicholas and a blackface character who traditionally accompanies him. The character of Black Pete, usually portrayed by white people in black face paint wearing frizzy wigs and prominent red lipstick, has sparked intense discussion -- and sometimes violent clashes -- in recent years.

Campaigners against racism say exposure to such imagery is hurtful to black people and damaging to children. But a shrinking majority of Dutch people say there is no reason to change a holiday tradition they consider to be harmless fun. The United Nations has repeatedly called on the Dutch government to rid the pre-Christmas festivities of any racist features, but the government has so far declined to take a stance.

Last week, police arrested four people in The Hague after they stormed a building where anti-Black Pete activists were gathered, smashing windows and throwing fireworks in an apparent attempt to intimidate them. The "Kick Out Black Pete" movement cancelled several events throughout the country after the incident, but were still set to stage protests in six cities, including The Hague and Groningen, on Saturday.

Authorities in Apeldoorn, which hosts the nationally televised arrival of St Nicholas, said all main roads into the city centre had been blocked to traffic, while visitors had to pass through special entrance gates to reach the celebrations. A recent opinion poll showed 59% of all Dutch wanted to keep "Zwarte Piet" in blackface, while 26% said the tradition needed to be changed gradually. In 2011, when the protests started, only 7% of the Dutch said Pete should change.

Since then, major cities such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam and the national public broadcaster have decided to ditch blackface in favour of Petes smeared with soot -- from the chimneys they are said to go down to bring children their presents. About 15% of the 17.3 million population of the Netherlands, which was for centuries a major colonial power, are from ethnic minorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

West Africa boot camp seeks artificial intelligence fix for climate-hit farmers

Data analyst Fabrice Sonzahi enrolled in a course on artificial intelligence AI in Dakar, hoping to help struggling farmers improve crop yields in his home country of Ivory Coast.He is part of an inaugural batch of students at a new AI prog...

UPDATE 1-Paris police fire tear gas on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary

Paris police fired tear gas in northwestern and southern Paris on Saturday to drive back protesters marking the first anniversary of anti-government yellow vest demonstrations. On the Place dItalie in southern Paris, demonstrators, many cla...

Mizoram: Two workers killed as pile of steel rods fall on them

Two workers were killed onSaturday when a pile of steel rods accidentally fell on themat a construction site in Mizorams Mamit district, policesaidThe incident occurred when the two labourers wereworking on the foundation of Dapchhuah Bridg...

Congress MP, MLAs held for staging stir over road condition

Around 300 Congress functionaries, including party MP Vasantha Kumar, and MLAs Prince, Vijayadharani and Rajesh were arrested for allegedly blocking a road in two places in Kanyakumari district on Saturday, police said. The party activists...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019