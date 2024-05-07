Left Menu

Israel's defence minister vows to 'deepen' Rafah offensive if talks on hostage deal fail

Israels defence minister has vowed to deepen the military offensive in Rafah if a deal to bring home Israeli hostages held by Hamas does not make progress.Israel sent troops into Rafah late Monday and seized the citys strategic border crossing with Egypt after rebuffing a cease-fire proposal approved by Hamas. This will happen all over the strip in the south, in the centre and in the north.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:30 IST
Israel's defence minister vows to 'deepen' Rafah offensive if talks on hostage deal fail
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Israel's defence minister has vowed to "deepen" the military offensive in Rafah if a deal to bring home Israeli hostages held by Hamas does not make progress.

Israel sent troops into Rafah late Monday and seized the city's strategic border crossing with Egypt after rebuffing a cease-fire proposal approved by Hamas. Israel said the proposal did not address its "core" demands but agreed to continue negotiations.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant visited troops in the Rafah area on Tuesday and said the operation would continue until Israel "eliminates" Hamas in Rafah and the rest of Gaza.

But he said Israel is willing to make "compromises" to bring home hostages. "If that option is removed, we will go on and "deepen" the operation," he said. "This will happen all over the strip — in the south, in the centre and in the north."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024