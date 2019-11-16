International Development News
Development News Edition

At least 15 civilians killed in eastern Congo by suspected Islamist militants

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 21:07 IST
At least 15 civilians killed in eastern Congo by suspected Islamist militants
Image Credit: ANI

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 15 people overnight in eastern Congo, local officials said on Saturday, in the latest massacre since the army launched a major offensive against the rebels last month. Democratic Republic of Congo's army initiated its latest campaign, with support from U.N. peacekeepers, on Oct. 30 to root out fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) from the dense forests near the Ugandan border.

As was the case during previous military operations against the ADF, its fighters have retaliated by attacking civilians, killing more than 40 since last week, according to local civil society activists. Attacks blamed by the government on the ADF have killed hundreds of civilians since 2014.

The attacks on Friday in and around the village of Mbau were carried out with bladed weapons, local officials said. Among the eight victims in Mbau were six members of a single-family. Seven members of a Pygmy ethnic group living in the nearby forest were also killed, officials said. Their bodies were found tied up and their throats had been slit.

"The rebels are attacking civilians in order to spread confusion and panic among the population," said Donat Kibwana, the regional administrator in the nearby city of Beni. Mbau residents said it had taken many hours for soldiers based nearby to respond, a common complaint after attacks in the area.

Army officials were not immediately available for comment. Researchers and rights groups say some Congolese soldiers and other rebel groups have also participated in massacres since 2014 for a variety of motives often related to competition for power in lawless zones dominated by dozens of militia groups.

Several of the previous attacks by the ADF, which was founded in Uganda in 1995, have been claimed by Islamic State, but the extent of their relationship remains unclear. The ADF is not known to have publicly pledged loyalty to Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Warriors await MRI after Russell sprains thumb

Golden State Warriors leading scorer DAngelo Russell will have an MRI on Saturday after suffering a sprained right thumb in Fridays 105-100 home loss to the Boston Celtics. Russell, 23, left midway through the third quarter after having the...

Cuba cries foul as doctors head home from Bolivia

The first of around 700 Cuban doctors were scheduled to fly home from strife-torn Bolivia on Saturday as officials railed against what they charged was slander and mistreatment by Bolivias conservative interim government.Cuba said Saturday ...

Lebanon's Speaker Berri says situation in Lebanon getting more "complicated" - report

The situation in Lebanon is becoming more complicated, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was cited as saying by newspaper al-Joumhouria on Saturday, comments that suggested a deal needed to form a new government had yet to be finalize...

China deploys PLA troops in Hong Kong for 1st time since pro-democracy protests began

China on Saturday deployed its troops in Hong Kong for the first time since the unprecedented pro-democracy protests began in the former British colony more than five months ago over a proposed extradition law, with soldiers in plain clothe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019