International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong: PLA soldiers 'voluntarily' come out to help clear debris left by protestors

For the first time in five months after massive protests gripped Hong Kong, Chinese soldiers moved out of barracks to help clear roadblocks and debris left by protestors, a move which People's Liberation Army (PLA) described as "voluntary".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 02:06 IST
Hong Kong: PLA soldiers 'voluntarily' come out to help clear debris left by protestors
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

For the first time in five months after massive protests gripped Hong Kong, Chinese soldiers moved out of barracks to help clear roadblocks and debris left by protestors, a move which People's Liberation Army (PLA) described as "voluntary". South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that "unarmed and dressed in plain clothes, about 50 soldiers in two neatly arrayed files strode out of the Kowloon East barracks at about 4 pm."

It cited one of the soldiers as saying that their action has nothing to do with the Hong Kong government. "We volunteered! Stopping the violence and ending chaos is our responsibility," the soldier was quoted as saying.

However, their action was condemned by the Opposition lawmakers for breaching the Basic law and the Garrison Law. According to SCMP, the laws state that the garrison "shall not interfere in local affairs" and must tell the Hong Kong government in advance for "military activities such as training or manoeuvres involving public interests".

A government spokesperson for the city government was quoted as saying that the garrison had volunteered its services and it was not at their request. A PLA spokesman said, "some soldiers saw that local residents were cleaning the road outside the barracks and decided to help." On its Weibo account, PLA described it as "a voluntary act to help local residents and to clear up roads around the barracks".

This comes amidst rising speculations if the mainland would use PLA to crush the protests that have rocked Hong Kong. The Chinese President Xi Jinping had recently said that the most pressing task for Hong Kong at present is to bring violence and chaos to an end and restore order.

On November 15, it was reported that anti-government protestors in Hong Kong continued their blockade of parts of the city for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, forcing schools to shut and blocking highways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Paris police use tear gas, water cannon on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary

Demonstrators torched cars and pelted police with stones and bottles and police fired tear gas and water cannon in Paris on Saturday as rallies to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government yellow vest demonstrations erupted into vio...

French protesters, police clash on 'yellow vest' anniversary

Paris, Nov 17 AFP French police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse stone-throwing yellow vest protesters in Paris Saturday, on the first anniversary of the movement challenging President Emmanuel Macrons policies. Clashes broke out...

Tennis-Thiem swats aside holder Zverev to reach final

Dominic Thiem was at his dominant best as he dismantled defending champion Alexander Zverev 7-5 6-3 on Saturday to storm into the final of the season-ending ATP finals. Austrian Thiem will face Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday f...

UPDATE 4-White House budget official testifies in impeachment probe on Saturday

A White House budget official testified on Saturday about the holdup of military aid to Ukraine in a closed-door session of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, with public hearings set to resume ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019