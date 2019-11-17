NUMSA plans secondary strike in S.Africa's aviation industry after SAA talks go nowhere

A union that called a strike at South African Airways said on Sunday it was consulting with workers on a secondary strike across the industry after talks with the state-run carrier ended without a deal.

"This secondary strike will have the impact of shutting down the entire aviation sector," the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola told reporters.

Consultations were underway with workers at organizations including the Civil Aviation Authority, Mango Airlines, SA Express, Airforce Company South Africa and Comair, she said.

