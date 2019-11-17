Indian man arrested for illegally carrying USD 25,000 in Nepal airport

An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for illegally possessing huge amount of foreign currency. Satyanarayan Ramacharya, 35, was held when he was about to board a Dubai-bound Oman Air flight on Saturday. The police seized USD 25,000 from him.

The foreign currency, in 100 USD denomination notes, was found in Ramacharya's hand bag during security check. Ramacharya was sent to the Revenue Investigation Department for further investigation.

