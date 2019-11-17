Indian man arrested for illegally carrying USD 25,000 in Nepal airport
An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for illegally possessing huge amount of foreign currency. Satyanarayan Ramacharya, 35, was held when he was about to board a Dubai-bound Oman Air flight on Saturday. The police seized USD 25,000 from him.
The foreign currency, in 100 USD denomination notes, was found in Ramacharya's hand bag during security check. Ramacharya was sent to the Revenue Investigation Department for further investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Tribhuvan International Airport
- Oman Air
- Dubai
ALSO READ
Rami Ranger applauds Indian govt's efforts to spread teachings of Sikh religion, Gurus
Indian Youth Congress to protest against RCEP outside Giriraj Singh's residence
Indian state leader to move migrant workers from Kashmir after violence
New infrastructure constructed at Nepali school with Indian govt aid
PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in Thailand today