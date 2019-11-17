Hong Kong police warn they may use 'live rounds' if they face deadly weapons

Hong Kong police early Monday said they may use "live rounds" if they continue to face protesters wielding "deadly weapons", the first time in a near-sixth month crisis they have issued the stark warning.

"If they (protesters) continue such dangerous actions, we would have no choice but to use minimum force, including live rounds" said police spokesman Louis Lau during a Facebook live broadcast.

Three protesters have been shot during the protests so far -- but without such warnings.

