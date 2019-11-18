International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Leaked Chinese government documents show details of Xinjiang clampdown-NYT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:02 IST
UPDATE 2-Leaked Chinese government documents show details of Xinjiang clampdown-NYT
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A trove of leaked Chinese government documents reveals details of its clampdown on Uighurs and other Muslims in the country's western Xinjiang region under President Xi Jinping, the New York Times reported.

United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang in a crackdown that has drawn condemnation from the United States and other countries. The documents, which the newspaper on Saturday said were leaked by "a member of the Chinese political establishment", show how Xi gave a series of internal speeches to officials during and after a 2014 visit to Xinjiang following a stabbing attack by Uighur militants at a train station that killed 31 people.

The report said Xi called for an "all-out 'struggle against terrorism, infiltration, and separatism' using the 'organs of dictatorship,' and showing 'absolutely no mercy'." The documents show that the Chinese leadership's fears were heightened by militant attacks in other countries and the U.S. drawdown of troops from Afghanistan.

It was unclear how the documents, totaling 403 pages, were gathered and selected, the newspaper said. Beijing denies any mistreatment of the Uighurs or others in Xinjiang, saying it is providing vocational training to help stamp out Islamic extremism and separatism and teach new skills.

China's Foreign Ministry did not deny the authenticity of the documents, but said the New York Times report was "a clumsy patchwork of selective interpretation" that was "deaf and blind to the facts." "The public in Xinjiang wholeheartedly endorsed China's measures to maintain stability. China will show no mercy to terrorists and will spare no measures in protecting people's lives and safety," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

"The experience could be borrowed in other countries." The state-run Global Times newspaper said in an editorial on Monday that the report "lacks morality" and accused some in the West of being "eager to see Xinjiang engulfed in extreme violence and chaos".

It said China had taken "decisive measures" in the region to ensure it did not become "the another Republic of Chechnya". The documents show how officials were given talking points to explain to returning university students that their family members had been taken away for training, and how the program faced pushback from some local officials, the report said.

They also show that the internment camps expanded quickly after Chen Quanguo was appointed in August 2016 as the party boss of the region, the report said. Chen had taken a tough line to quell restiveness against Communist Party rule during his previous posting in Tibet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Former Malaysian PM Najib's third corruption trial opens

Kual Lumpur, Nov 18 AP Former Malaysian leader Najib Razaks third corruption trial opened Monday, with prosecutors saying Najib had tampered with a government audit of the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal proc...

Danger on both left and right, warns UK business group CBI

There is a threat to British business from both the left and the right of politics, the countrys biggest business lobby group the CBI warned on Monday, a month before voters head to the polls to elect a new government.I believe we are facin...

China congratulates Rajapaksa; says ready for "greater progress" in ties with Lanka

China on Monday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the new Sri Lankan President, saying that it is ready to work with him for greater progress in bilateral strategic ties and ensure high-quality projects under the Belt and ...

Australian education minister to be in India from Nov 19 to 21

Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan will be on a three-day visit to India from Tuesday to tap new business opportunities in the countrys education sector and showcase Australias education and research sector. Strengthening Australias re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019