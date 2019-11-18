International Development News
Development News Edition

Yahoo Japan, Line to merge business to form online giant

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:16 IST
Yahoo Japan, Line to merge business to form online giant
Image Credit: Flickr

Online services Yahoo Japan and Line Corp. have announced they are merging. Z Holdings Corp., which owns SoftBank Corp. that operates Yahoo Japan, and Naver Corp. of South Korea, which owns a majority stake in Line, said Monday they are aiming for a final agreement by next month.

The combination in a joint venture through a tender offer will form an online giant with retail services, advertising and other mobile services such as messaging. The combined sales would be the largest among Japanese online business operators, surpassing Rakuten Inc., according to the Kyodo News service.

The companies said combining forces will allow them to stay competitive in a drastically changing market, including expansions into robotics and other new areas. The integration will be carried out equally, according to the companies, but the price is expected to be decided in December.

Discussions had been ongoing between Naver and Z Holdings since June, they said. After a deal is completed, Line will get delisted. The new company will primarily focus on the Japanese market, seeking to answer to Japan's social needs such as a shrinking working population and natural disasters, SoftBank said in a statement.

"Social and industrial conditions surrounding us are changing drastically and daily on a global basis," it said, adding that Japan needs to catch up, and coming together might help. "Particularly in the internet market, overseas companies, especially those based in the United States and China, are overwhelmingly dominant."

The chief executives of both companies later appeared together at a Tokyo hotel, wearing ties with the other company's colors — green for Line and red for Yahoo. They said the companies not only shared similar values but also the same sense of crisis of being dwarfed by American and Chinese rivals, even after the two companies come together, by size in terms of sales, research investment amount and number of employees.

"We both felt we needed to act now to prepare for the future," said Line Chief Executive Takeshi Idezawa. The merger is planned to be completed by October next year, with the new entity having 10 board members, three from each company and four outside members, they said.

They said the companies are a good match because they both operate online content and financial services, but can complement each other. Line, for instance, is stronger in messaging and Yahoo in online commerce, they said. "Yahoo values surprising its users, and Line values wowing its users, and so by coming together we hope to excite our users around the world," said Kentaro Kawabe, chief executive of Z Holdings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

A Japanese space probe is heading home from an asteroid 250 million km 155 million miles from Earth after collecting sub-surface samples that could help scientists seeking the origins of life, Japans space agency said on Monday. Asteroids a...

Treat as representation PIL for coordination between primary health centre and mohalla clinics: HC

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Centre and the AAP government to treat as a representation a PIL seeking coordination of primary health centres PHC and mohalla clinics in the national capital. The petition contended that coordinati...

Replacing Pratt engines in IndiGo fleet by end of January a challenge - CEO

Replacing all Pratt Whitney engines on IndiGos fleet of almost 100 Airbus planes by Jan. 31, as ordered by Indias aviation watchdog, will be challenging but the airline aims to complete the work, its chief executive officer said on Monday....

Resolve Unnao farmers' demands without using force: Mayawati to UP govt

BSP president Mayawati on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the demand of the protesting farmers in Unnao district for adequate compensation for their land acquired for an upcoming township and desist from using force aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019