People News Roundup: Cambodian princess who rescued traditional ballet dies

Cambodian princess who rescued traditional ballet dies at age 76

Cambodia's Princess Norodom Bopha Devi, a former minister of culture who helped revive traditional Apsara dance after the 1970s Khmer Rouge "killing fields" regime nearly wiped it out, has died at age 76, the royal palace said on Monday. The princess died of natural causes in a hospital in neighboring Thailand, Cambodia's Royal Palace said in a Facebook post.

