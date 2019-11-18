International Development News
Greek airline Astra grounds flights to work on restructuring

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:02 IST
Greek airline Astra grounds flights to work on restructuring
Representative image

Small Greek carrier Astra Airlines said on Monday it had grounded all scheduled flights to work on a financial restructuring. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) suspended the airline, freezing its transactions and stopping any ticketing through IATA accredited travel agents.

"Passengers will be definitely notified within the next seven days at the latest about the settlement of financial-related claims," the airline said in a statement on its website. Astra, with a fleet of four aircraft, three of which are ATR turboprop planes, launched operations in 2008, starting with flights from Thessaloniki to Rhodes. It later expanded its network to more island destinations.

It also flew government-subsidized routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Hry ministers' HRA doubled, Gram Sabha to decide on liquor ban within village

In the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP-JJP regime, the Haryana government on Monday decided to double the House Rent Allowance admissible to ministers. The Cabinet also took an in-principle decision to bring an amendment under...

Gates calls on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, is contributing towards making the planet a better place. The prime minister made these remarks in a tweet after Gates called on him this...

Blade starts helicopter services on Pune-Mum-Shirdi route

US-based helicopter transport services provider Fly Blades domestic subsidiary on Monday commenced its helicopter services in the country, connecting Mumbai with Pune and temple town Shirdi. The commencement of the air services to these de...

UPDATE 1-Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home

A miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire after it was bought by a British museum at auction in Paris. The Bronte Parsonage Museum bid 780,000 euros 862,600 for the u...
