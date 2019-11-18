International Development News
Highway Patrol says 3 killed at Oklahoma Walmart

  Duncan
  18-11-2019
  18-11-2019
Highway Patrol says 3 killed at Oklahoma Walmart
Local media are reporting that three people have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three people were killed Monday morning at the store in Duncan.

