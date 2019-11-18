Highway Patrol says 3 killed at Oklahoma Walmart
Local media are reporting that three people have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.
Local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three people were killed Monday morning at the store in Duncan.
