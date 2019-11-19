BRIEF-Japan Airlines Announces International Network Expansion Plan
Japan Airlines Co Ltd: * ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL NETWORK EXPANSION PLAN AT TOKYO`S METROPOLITAN AIRPORTS IN 2020
* ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS GLOBAL NETWORK BETWEEN JAPAN AND THE U.S., FINLAND, RUSSIA, AUSTRALIA, INDIA AND CHINA * CARRIER WILL FEATURE 34 INTERNATIONAL ROUTES AT TOKYO-HANEDA AIRPORT, STARTING MARCH 29, 2020 Source text: (https://bit.ly/37mbFkv) Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
