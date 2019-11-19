International Development News
Taliban release two Western hostages in Afghanistan: police, insurgent sources

Kandahar (Afghanistan), Nov 19 (AFP) The Taliban released two Western hostages, held captive since 2016, in southern Afghanistan Tuesday, insurgent sources and a police official told AFP.

"This morning at around 10:00 am two American University professors were released in Nawbahar district of Zabul province. They were flown out of Zabul by American helicopters," a local police source said.

Three Taliban sources in the province also said that Kevin King of the United States and Australian Timothy Weeks had been released. There was no immediate comment from the US embassy in Afghanistan. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

