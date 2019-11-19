International Development News
Development News Edition

Houston police honour fallen Indian-American policeman, change dress code policy for Sikh cops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:45 IST
Houston police honour fallen Indian-American policeman, change dress code policy for Sikh cops

In honor of fallen Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, the Houston Police Department has changed its dress code policy to allow the minority community members to represent their faith while on duty. On September 28, Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's office and its first Sikh deputy, was gunned down while conducting a mid-day traffic stop in the northwest of Houston. The 42-year-old trailblazing police officer made national headlines when he was allowed to grow a beard and wear a turban on the job.

"@houstonpolice is now the largest law enforcement agency in TX to adopt a policy allowing officers to wear articles of faith on duty," the City of Houston tweeted on Monday. "Proud to announce HPD (Houston Police Department) will accommodate Sikh officers by letting them wear their articles of faith while on duty--one of the largest police departments in the country to do so. Deputy Dhaliwal taught us all a valuable lesson about inclusion. It was an honor to know him," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted.

"Proud to stand with @SylvesterTurner and so many members of our community to announce our policy and get the word out to our greater community," Chief of the Houston Police Department Art Acevedo tweeted. In a news briefing, the Houston Police Department announced that they are changing its uniform policy to allow officers to wear their articles of faith while on duty in order to be more inclusive in honor of the fallen Sikh deputy, Fox News reported.

"I'm honored," Dhaliwal's father, Pyara Singh Dhaliwal, was quoted as saying by the KHOU Television station. "The honor I got from this community and from the chief, the police department and the sheriff department is ... I have no words to say. So, I very much thank all of these bodies. A wonderful moment," he said.

The New York Police Department, the Chicago Police Department, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington and the Riverside Police Department in California are the other law enforcement agencies in the US that have uniform accommodations for the Sikh officers. Sikh advocacy groups also praised the policy change.

"This policy change shows that no one should ever choose between their faith or their career, and also that these articles of the faith pose no barrier to service," Nikki Singh, policy and advocacy manager for the Sikh Coalition, was quoted as saying by the CNN. Dhaliwal, worked with United Sikhs, a global humanitarian relief and advocacy nonprofit, to help organize the donation of truckloads of supplies for first responders after Hurricane Harvey.

He was allowed to wear the turban and beard while patrolling the streets to bolster cultural diversity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

MP govt plans rapid rail system, DMRC to study feasibility

The MP government on Tuesday said its plans to operate intrastate rapid rail, faster than Metro trains, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC has been asked to carry out a feasibility study. MP Urban Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh t...

Smartworks inks largest coworking deal in Pune with 0.5m sqft

Shared office space provider Smartworks Coworking has leased out a 5-lakh sqft-space from the upcoming commercial project Amar Pristine Eighty-Three AP83 in Pune, making it the largest deal till date in this segment in the country. This wi...

Smartworks inks largest coworking deal in Pune with 0.5m sqft

Shared office space provider Smartworks Coworking has leased out a 5-lakh sqft-space from the upcoming commercial project Amar Pristine Eighty-Three AP83 in Pune, making it the largest deal till date in this segment in the country. This wi...

ANALYSIS-Return of short-selling bans: market protection or 'war against truth'?

New moves to curb short-selling in some countries have set the stage for a renewed battle between free-market advocates and authorities aiming to check investors they see as profiteers who destabilize major companies.Turkeys regulator banne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019