S.Africa's SAA says some employees returning to work despite strike

A few hundred South African Airways employees have returned to work despite a strike, allowing the airline to resume some regional flights, acting Chief Executive Zuks Ramasia said on Tuesday.

Acting Chairwoman Thandeka Mgoduso also told the news conference that the state-run carrier held constructive talks on Tuesday with striking unions, whose members represent over half of the workforce, and these would continue.

