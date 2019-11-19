Rajnath Singh takes sortie in Singapore Air Force's Super Puma helicopter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a sortie on a Super Puma helicopter of the Singapore Air Force in the island city-state. Singh, who arrived here on Monday night on a two-day visit, will attend the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' dialogue and also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On Tuesday morning, Singh visited Sembawang Air Base and later took the helicopter sortie. He laid a wreath at the INA marker, paid a floral tribute at the Mahatama Gandhi marker and visited one of the oldest Hindu temples in Singapore.

"Paid tributes to one of India's towering leader and a great Freedom Fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and INA martyrs at the Indian National Army Memorial Marker, in Singapore today," Singh tweeted. At the wreath laying ceremony at the INA marker, Singh was joined by 20 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets who are here on Youth Exchange Programme.

Singh interacted with the cadets as well as with Ishwar Lal Singh, an INA veteran who served under the leadership of Subhash Chandra Bose. "Delighted to meet Major Ishwar Lal during the wreath laying ceremony at INA marker in Singapore. Major Lal had served the Indian National Army under the leadership of Netaji Subhash Chandra. He is an embodiment of courage and bravery. I salute his service to INA & the nation," Singh tweeted.

On Wednesday, Singh will visit Kranji War memorial, which honours the largest number of Indian soldiers who died in the war.

